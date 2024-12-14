Husband, wife burnt to death in Kano midnight fire incident

Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a husband and wife in a midnight inferno at Rangaza (Inken) Layin AU, Ungogo Local Government Area.

The service named the victims as 67-year-old Muhammed Uba, and his wife, 52-year-old Fatima Uba.

The Director of Kano State Fire Service, Hassan Muhammad disclosed this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi on Friday in Kano.

Muhammad explained that the incident occurred at midnight on Thursday, Dec. 12.

According to him, “We received a distress call at about 01:45 a.m. from one of our staff, Ahmad Abubakar and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:51 a.m,” he said.

Muhammad said it is a bungalow of about 50 by 25 feet used as a dwelling house, with two rooms engulfed by the fire and were completely well alight.

He said that the victims were trapped by the smoke from the fire but were rescued unconscious with burns on some parts of their bodies.

He said that their corpses were handed over to the Ward head of Rangaza in Ungogo Local Government Area, Muhammad Rayyanu.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,’’ he said.