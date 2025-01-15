House of Reps loses 'Ijaya' deputy chief whip to illness

Death has struck for the fourth time in the 10th House of Representatives as Adewunmi Onanuga, the Deputy Chief Whip, has been reported dead.

Akin Rotimi, Spokesperson of the Green Chamber, announced Onanuga's passing in a statement on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The deceased, popularly known as Ijaya, was born on December 2, 1965, and represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo north federal constituency in Ogun State until her death on Wednesday.

The two-term lawmaker was first elected to the lower legislative chamber in 2019 on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She chaired the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly.

After her reelection in 2023, Ijaya bagged the appointment of the deputy chief whip of the 10th House of Representatives.

“It is with profound sorrow that the House of Representatives announces the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga,” the statement reads.

“Affectionately known as ‘Ijaya’—Rep’. Onanuga’s intellect, passion, humility, and drive for excellence earned her admiration among her colleagues and constituents alike.”

“Her impactful contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape reflected her passion for creating a better society and her tireless dedication to public service.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, associates, the government and people of Ogun state—particularly the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North constituency—and the entire membership of the National Assembly.

“As we mourn the loss of this vibrant and committed lawmaker, whose life was devoted to improving the lives of Nigerians—especially her constituents—her legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire future generations,” Rotimi stated.