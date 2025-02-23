Gunmen disrupt vigil in Delta, shoot pastor, abduct 6 members

Gunmen attacked Elyon Paradise Ministry in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, during a church vigil on Friday night, injuring the pastor and kidnapping six members of the congregation.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. near Delta State Polytechnic. Apostle Divine Omodia was shot and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The attack has raised concerns about security in places of worship, with residents urging authorities to take action to find the missing victims and hold those responsible accountable.

Pastor Faith Omodia, the pastor’s wife, described the attack, saying the gunmen fired into the church auditorium.

“I was lying down with my baby in the church hall when I heard gunshots. Suddenly, bullets started flying inside the auditorium,” she said.

She stated that her husband was shot in the lap and lost two fingers during the attack.

The gunmen then gathered the worshippers, led them outside, and kidnapped six people, including two security guards.

The abducted individuals were identified as Helen Onwuamaeze, Ariyo Emmanuel, Chike Okolo, and Blessing Waye, along with the two unnamed guards.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident.