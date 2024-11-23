Gunmen abduct journalist's relations, 4 days after mother's death, demand N50m ransom

The Kogi Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of three relations of former Daily Trust Editor, Malam Ahmed Ajobe.

The victims included Mr Ajobe’s immediate younger sister, Halimtu-Sadiya Tahir. They were reportedly kidnapped on Thursday on the deplorable Ankpa-Adoka-Makurdi Road while returning from a market in the nearby community in Awo, Ankpa Local Government Area of the state. The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday. According to Aya, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area has already deployed his men to the area to ensure the rescue of the victims.

He further said that the Police Commissioner, Bethrand Onuoha, had also ordered the drafting of the police tactical team to the area to reinforce the team on the ground. He assured that everything possible would be done to ensure the safe release of the victims and also bring the criminals to justice. Although the journalist could not be reached for details on the incident, his family friend, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said their assailants were demanding N50 million ransom for the release of the victims. He said that Ajobe lost his mother, Malama Aishetu Tahir, on Sunday, following a protracted illness.

He said that the kidnap took place when the victims went to the market to purchase items for the seven-day prayers of the journalist’s late mother. “Yes, three of Ajobe’s family members were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 3:pm on Thursday. “The kidnappers reached out on Friday afternoon demanding N50 million ransom.