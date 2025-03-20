Gunmen abduct FRSC officer in Benue

The Benue Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the abduction of Insp Nathaniel Kumashe by gunmen.

The command’s spokesperson, SRC Ngozi Ahula, confirmed the development with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Thursday.

Ahula said the officer, currently serving in Wannue, Tarka Local Government Area (LGA), was abducted at about 10 pm on Wednesday.

She said the officer was abducted in his country home in Tse Aboh, Uchi-Mbakor in Tarka LGA, shortly after returning from the late cousin’s wake.

According to her, the armed men fired gunshots to scare his family members and neighbours before taking him away.

A source in the community told NAN that the community youths immediately launched a search throughout the night, but the gunmen were fast gone.

The source said that operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the neighbourhood also joined in the search operation.