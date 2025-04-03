Group withdraws corruption petition against defence minister, issues apology

The Young Guardians of Accountability (YGA), an anti-corruption advocacy group, has withdrawn its petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission against the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, saying they were wrong and that the minister is committed to rid Nigeria of corruption.

In a letter dated April 3, 2025, addressed to the agencies, YGA chairman Adediran Raymond acknowledged that their initial petition of December 17, 2024, contained incorrect allegations and should not have been filed.

He stated that the group sought to avoid wrongfully targeting a senior official in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“We, the Young Guardians of Accountability, hereby formally withdraw our petition titled Urgent Request for Investigation and Prosecution of Mr Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, Hon. Minister of Defence,” the group’s statement read.

According to Mr Raymond, the decision to retract the petition came after verifying that Minister Badaru had not violated Nigeria’s code of conduct for public officeholders.

“He has committed to fully complying with the relevant provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act. Additionally, he has addressed and rectified some of the concerns raised in our initial petition,” the letter stated.

The group further issued an apology to Mr Badaru for any distress caused by their earlier claims.