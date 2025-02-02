Goz Zuluim donates N30m to family of Colonel killed in battle with Boko Haram

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno donated N30 million to the family of late Lt.-Col. Thomas Alari, who lost his life in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations against Boko Haram in the Timbuktu Triangle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor personally presented the donation to the deceased's wife on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Zulum, however, extended his condolences to the bereaved family and all those who died in the fight against insurgency in Borno and the North-East.

“Yesterday, we sent a high-level state government delegation to the funeral.

“However, I felt the need to personally extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of the state,” the governor said.

He said that the donation was meant to assist the family in purchasing a house since the deceased did not own a home before his untimely death.

“We are also presenting a token donation of N30 million for his immediate family to purchase a house because I was told that Lt.-Col. Alari doesn’t own a personal home.

“I want to assure you that apart from this, we will continue to offer support to you and the families of our fallen heroes who have put their lives in defense of our country,” Zulum added.