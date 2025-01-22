Governor’s wife vows to get justice for woman set ablaze by husband

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has vowed to ensure the prosecution of the man who allegedly set his wife ablaze in Abagana, Njikoka local government area.

Soludo, the founder of Healthy Living Initiative, told journalists on Thursday in Awka that she would follow up closely on the case and ensure that justice was served.

“I saw the viral incident and directed an immediate visit to the scene of the incident.

“I have received details of the incident from the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, and her Health counterpart, Dr Afam Obidike, who visited the scene.

“I will ensure that the case is followed closely until justice is served,” she said.

Recall that the victim, Mrs Chioma Nwaka, a mother of five boys, was seen in a viral video clip on social media on Tuesday, scampering for safety while carrying a third-degree burn around her body.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim’s husband, Sunday Nwaka, a middle-aged man, poured fuel on her and immediately set her on fire over a misunderstanding.

Passersby and neighbors managed to put out the fire, though it had dealt significant burns on the victim.

She was then rushed to a medical facility in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area, where she was pronounced dead at around 3. a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect has been arrested and will soon be charged.

The governor’s wife, who described the incident as gruesome and evil, lamented the rising cases of domestic violence and abuse in many homes.

She called for serious social reformation, beginning with a systemic approach to fighting drug use and related problems.

“The state government takes the issue of domestic violence and abuse as serious crimes, and no one who is found guilty of such offenses will walk free.