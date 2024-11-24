Gov orders arrest of officials for selling patients' register, other ministry’s materials

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has ordered the arrest and prosecution of six state Ministry of Health members of staff for allegedly diverting materials meant for the ministry.

Nwifuru in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, on Sunday, ordered the arrest of one Ndukwe Ayansi and five others over the issue. The statement indicated that the governor while inspecting projects cited an articulated vehicle loading registers, books and other materials from the warehouse of the Ministry of Health.

Nwifuru stopped and made inquiries but was not satisfied with the answers given to him. The governor probed further and discovered that patients’ data registers, cards and other documents were being moved into the vehicle.

“He also discovered that all the documents had been sold without government approval,” Uzor said. The governor, according to him, described the action as sabotage of the government’s efforts at repositioning the health sector.

You are selling government documents without approval on a Saturday afternoon. The state’s hospitals in the rural areas are in need of registers data entry forms and hospital cards.