Gov Namadi bags award for transformative leadership amid economic hardship

The Abdullahi Mahmood Foundation (AMF) has awarded Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi, FCA, an Award of Excellence for his outstanding leadership and commitment to development.
The award was presented by AMF during a courtesy visit to the Government House council chamber on Thursday, March 13.
According to Salisu Mohammed Tori, AMF's director of media, the visit aimed to introduce the foundation’s activities and seek collaboration with the state government.
Dignitaries present included the Governor’s Chief of Staff, commissioners, special advisers, and senior officials.
AMF Chairman, Abdullahi Mahmood, highlighted the foundation’s key initiatives, including two football tournaments, health sponsorships for underprivileged patients, Qur’anic recitation competitions, school feeding programmes, and anti-drug abuse campaigns across 35 schools in Mallam-Madori Local Government.
The foundation has also undertaken community development projects such as borehole repairs, mosque renovations, Ramadan feeding initiatives, and cash empowerment for women and youths.
Mahmood commended Governor Namadi’s leadership, noting that his administration’s 12-point agenda had significantly improved the welfare of Jigawa residents.
“Your visionary governance has placed Jigawa on the national and global map,” he stated.
Governor Namadi expressed appreciation for AMF’s humanitarian efforts, pledging continued government support.
“Your commitment to community service aligns with our administration’s vision. We will work together to uplift our people,” he assured.
The governor also thanked AMF for recognising his administration's efforts, reaffirming his commitment to delivering on campaign promises for a greater Jigawa State.