Gov Eno sacks all commissioners, special advisers with immediate effect

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has dissolved the State Executive Council, an official government statement has said.

The statement issued by Enobong Uwah, the Secretary to the State Government, in Uyo on Friday, said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

The statement directed the former commissioners and special advisers to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

“For any ministry without a permanent secretary, you are to hand over to the most senior director in such ministry.

“The governor expresses his sincere appreciation to the outgoing executive council members for their dedicated service to the state.

“He wishes them well in their future endeavours and thanks them for their contributions to the development of the state,” the statement read in parts.