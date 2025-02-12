Gov Bago to subsidise food prices for Niger residents during Ramadan

The Niger State Government says it will provide incentives that will crash prices of food items during the Ramadan season.

Governor Mohammed Umaru-Bago disclosed this on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the Gates Foundation on a courtesy visit to the Government House. Minna.

The governor said the move is to ensure that foodstuffs are made available and affordable to the people.

He disclosed that the state had harvested more than one million metric tons of maize, adding that through Niger Foods, the state government had stabilised the price of food items.

Umaru-Bago reassured the Gates Foundation of his administration’s continued partnership.

He called on the Foundation to strengthen its relationship with the state regarding crops, livestock production, aquaculture, and housing.

The governor disclosed that the state planned to move from one cropping season to three annually and said the partnership with the foundation would change the people's fortunes.

He also stressed the need for collaborative irrigation ventures to boost crop production and address climate change.

Obai Khalifa, the leader of the Gates Foundation's agricultural development work, said the foundation has been committed to its mission of adding value to lives since its inception 25 years ago.

He described agriculture as vital, not just from the security point of view but also from the nutritional value.

Khalifa identified the challenges of underfunding and climate change as major factors affecting agriculture in Africa.

He pointed out that the Foundation was out to address those challenges and be part of Nigeria’s drive in agriculture transformation.

Also speaking, Mr Audu Grema, the Senior Programme Officer, Agric Development, Gates Foundation in Africa, applauded Gov. Umaru Bago for his investment in the agricultural sector.