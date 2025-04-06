Gov Alia gets crucial backing amid Benue unrest

The Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has declared support for Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia while alleging that some highly placed Abuja-based politicians are planning to sponsor protests against him.

In a statement signed by Mr Joseph Uyeh, the coalition accused these politicians of orchestrating attacks on the governor because he refused to give them free rein over state resources.

The group described Alia’s administration as a departure from the past practice of political patronage and money-sharing that benefited select elites.

"Benue State has never been in better hands since the administration of Apollos Aper Aku. Those planning protests against the governor in Abuja should be ashamed and aware of the consequences ahead," the statement read.

The CSOs defended Alia’s governance and highlighted his focus on economic development, accountability, and the welfare of the people.

They questioned why the alleged sponsors of the protest were not demonstrating in Benue if they had public backing.

"If the governor was performing poorly, why aren’t they protesting in Benue? The fact that he has ensured timely payment of salaries and pensions, revived industries, and executed major infrastructural projects in less than two years debunks their false narrative," they added.

The coalition praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for backing Governor Alia’s administration.