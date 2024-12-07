Gov Alia awards scholarships to 44 first-class graduates of Benue university

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has awarded scholarships to 44 first-class graduates of the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi.

Alia made the disclosure at the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th combined convocation of the institution on Saturday in Makurdi.

The governor said that the beneficiaries were each given an automatic scholarship to proceed on a master’s degree programme in their respective fields at BSU.

He charged all the graduates to go into the world and conquer it and make their mark.

Alia further said that he had forwarded an executive bill to the Benue State House of Assembly to rename the institution after its founder, the late Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu.

The governor pledged to donate 500 sets of computers to the institution to equip the computer hall.

“It is the earnest desire of our administration to bring education closer to the people.

“As a result, the university will establish a campus at Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area, and another in the Benue South Senatorial District,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Tor Iorapuu, said that the university was constructing a 144-bed space hostel for the students.

Iorapuu stated that the university was expanding, adding that the Faculty of Technology and Industrial Studies would be moved to Adikpo.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor, Dr Najib Adamu, urged the graduates to contribute meaningfully to society and charged them to raise the banner of the institution very high at all times and in all situations.

Adamu, who is the Emir of Kazaure, pledged his support to enable the institution to realise its goals.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Paul Chukwuma, said that the institution had expanded its academic programmes, stating that it was now offering Architecture and Pharmacy.

Chukwuma said that he was committed to the welfare of staff and students, reiterating that their welfare remained his topmost priority.