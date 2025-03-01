Gov Aiyedatiwa pays N634m WAEC fees for all public school pupils in Ondo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved N634 million for the payment of 2024/2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for students in public secondary schools in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Friday in Akure.

According to the statement, the move is part of an effort to alleviate the financial burden on parents and guardians.

The statement noted that the registration would cover 23,048 secondary school students who passed the Joint Senior Secondary School II Promotion Examination conducted by the state's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“Over the years, the payment of WASSCE registration fees for public secondary school candidates in Ondo State has been a significant relief for parents, guardians and stakeholders alike, especially in the face of prevailing economic challenges.

“The WASSCE represents a crucial academic milestone for students, serving as a gateway to higher education and professional opportunities.

“Ensuring that the state government covers the registration fees annually invariably promotes equitable access to education, allowing all eligible candidates to participate in this pivotal examination without financial hindrance.

“This initiative effectively reduces disparities among students from varying socio-economic backgrounds,” it said.