Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning, prayers for late Ondo SSG

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared three-day mourning and prayers in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SSG died on Saturday while receiving treatment in the hospital after a car accident.

Aiyedatiwa made the declaration on Sunday in Akure when he led members of the State Executive Council (SEC) on a condolence visit to the wife and family of the deceased.

According to the governor, Oluwatuyi was a recurring decimal in the politics and governance of Ondo State.

“The history of the state will not be complete without a mention of his impact.

“A three-day mourning and prayer, from Sunday, 5th to Tuesday, 7th January, is declared in honour of the late SSG.

“The late Secretary to the Government of Ondo State, Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts on many people,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor, who also spoke with the children of the deceased based outside the country via video call, extolled the virtues of Oluwatuyi.

He described him as a complete gentleman who conducted his public and private life with decorum and humility.

Aiyedatiwa prayed for the repose of the deceased soul and promised the support of the government for the family.

“Hon Tayo Oluwatuyi, you came, you lived, you performed your God-given tasks and impacted lives.

“You have decided to leave us at a time we never expected, but God said it is time to come home.

“May you have rest at the bottom of your creator, God. Amen,” the governor wrote in the condolence register.