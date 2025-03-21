Gov Adeleke imposes fresh curfew on 2 communities over brutal communal clash

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Friday, imposed a new 6.00p.m to 6.00a.m curfew on Ifon and Ilobu communities in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas, respectively.

In a statement in Osogbo, Kolapo Alimi, the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said the curfew was due to a resurgence of crisis between the two communities.

“Following a resurgence of the crisis between Ifon and Ilobu communities, Gov. Ademola Adeleke, in a move to curb its further spread, has announced a new curfew time frame from 6.00p.m to 6.00a.m daily, until lasting peace is restored,” he said.

He said the governor, however, expressed dismay over the resurgence of the crisis in the warring communities.

“Governor Ademola expressed unhappiness and dissatisfaction with the outbreak of fresh communal crises in Ilobu and Ifon.

“To this end, the governor has directed that the initial 10.00p.m to 4.00am curfew on the communities, now be extended to 6.00p.m to 6.00a.m, effective today, Friday, March 21, until further notice,” he said.

Kolapo stated that the governor has also directed the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Police and Civil Defence to continue to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance for any act of lawlessness.

“In addition, the governor directed that an immediate stakeholders’ meeting, including the Olufon of Ifon, the Olobu of Ilobu, and other stakeholders from both communities, be held tomorrow, Saturday, to discuss further resolutions of the conflict,” he said.

The commissioner said the governor urged all the sons and daughters of the two communities, as well as their traditional rulers, to pursue a path of peace and harmonious coexistence.

He stated that anyone or group of persons found aiding and abetting the crisis would be dealt with accordingly.