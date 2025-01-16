Gov Adeleke imposes curfew as 2 Osun communities renew hostilities

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has imposed a curfew on Ifon and Ilobu communities in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas following a fresh outbreak of communal clash between the two communities.

A statement on Thursday in Osogbo by Kolapo Alimi, Osun Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said that the curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. takes immediate effect.

“Sequel to an outbreak of yet another communal misunderstanding between Ifon and Ilobu communities, the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered that a curfew be imposed on the two warring communities with immediate effect.

“To forestall the further escalation of the crisis, the governor has approved that a 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., curfew be imposed,” he said.

The commissioner added that in order to ensure a lasting peace, a contingent of security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence has also been deployed to the warring communities to prevent further anarchy.

He said that indigenes of the warring communities are advised to cooperate with the state government to resolve the issues amicably, to ensure lasting peace.

Alimi said that a committee of stakeholders consisting of the representatives of the communities, the heads of security agencies, representatives of the State Council of Obas and other relevant bodies, will be immediately constituted to resolve the issue permanently.

He, however, warned that anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law.