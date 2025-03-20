Good times for corps members as NYSC announces payment of N77K allowance in March

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that corps members in the scheme will start receiving N77,000 as a monthly allowance in March 2025.

Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, the NYSC Director General, made this known while speaking at the NYSC zonal offices in Wuse and Garki, Abuja, on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Nafiu said the scheme prioritises corps members' welfare and urged them to remain disciplined and dedicated to national service.

The DG stressed NYSC's role in fostering national unity and cultural integration, pledging that management would continue to uphold the values of patriotism, leadership, and teamwork among corps members.

“NYSC is good at record-keeping. I can assure you that your money will be paid. The nation and the scheme appreciate you,” Nafiu said.

The development reflects the pledge made by the Brigadier General, who assumed office as the 23rd DG of the NYSC on March 6, 2025, succeeding Yusha’u Ahmed.

Upon resumption, Nafiu promised to address pending concerns around corps member welfare.

The news comes as a relief to thousands of corps members across the country, who have had to wait for the increase to be implemented since it was first announced.

In 2023, the Federal Government promised to pay N77,000 to corps members to reflect the adjustment in the national minimum wage.

Since the promise was made, corps members have endured a long wait for implementation as they grapple with the rising cost of living.

The monthly allowance is a stipend from the Federal Government to support Corps Members' basic needs during the service year.