Good times for A'Ibom civil servants as Eno ready to splash over ₦300m for Happy Hour

To fulfill his campaign promises, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State is ready to host the ARISE Happy Hour and Evening of Rewards, where best-performing civil servants across ministries, departments, and agencies will receive ₦1 million each.

According to Prince Enobong Uwah, Chairman of the Organising Committee and Secretary to the State Government, the event is slated for Thursday, February 6, 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, Uwah said the awardees were nominated during the December 2024 Ministerial Briefings in recognition of their dedication and excellence.

The event, which will feature a performance by musician Flavour N'abania, will also recognise the best-performing local government areas from Christmas Unplugged 2024.

He explained that the celebration aligns with the Akwa Iom government's commitment to rewarding excellence and empowering people.

“The governor will honour and reward individuals and groups who have excelled in their respective fields, with a special focus on female youths, recognized as the state’s greatest cheerleaders in its support structure,” read the statement.

Listing the event's highlights, Uwah said ₦300 million will be disbursed to 400 trained female youths and ladies in White under the Ibom LED Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program, with each beneficiary carting home ₦750,000.

The best-performing Local Government Areas from Christmas Unplugged 2024 will be recognised and rewarded, while 50 Arise Home Farmers Scheme winners will receive a ₦500,000 grant each.

The Governor will also dole out ₦1m each to the best civil servants in all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies nominated at the December Ministerial Briefings to recognise their dedication and excellence.

Others include rewards for outstanding athletes from the 2024 Governor’s Cup.

During his campaign for office, Eno promised that there would be happy hour in the state if elected.

Happy hour is a period of the day when drinks are sold at reduced prices in a bar or other such facilities.