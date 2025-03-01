Goldberg TakeOver Party brought the heat to Abule Egba; Here’s what you missed

If you weren’t at the Goldberg TakeOver Party in Abule Egba, you definitely missed out on one of the most electrifying nights of the year! But don’t worry, we’ve got all the golden moments for you.

From the moment we stepped into Ghost and Spirits Lounge, we knew this wasn’t going to be just any party because it was an OYATO experience like no other.

The crowd was buzzing with excitement, the lights were dazzling, and of course, the ice-cold Goldberg Premium Lager was flowing.

The first thing that set the night off was the energy, MC Hardvantage had the crowd hyped from the jump, making sure no one was left standing still. And when Reminisce hit the stage, the atmosphere exploded!

The moment he dropped his hit tracks, everyone was chanting every lyric word-for-word. Danny S didn’t disappoint either, his street vibes brought even more excitement and kept the crowd on their feet.

DJ Papi and DJ Largest went head-to-head in a skill showdown, dropping fire mixes and battling for crowd approval.

The audience cheered as both DJs went all out, blending hits and flipping beats like their lives depended on it. In the end, DJ Papi emerged victorious, walking away with a ₦600,000 cash prize, while DJ Largest took home ₦400,000 for his stellar performance.

For many, the DJ battle was the highlight of the night. “The DJ face-off was intense! I felt like I was at a Champions League final. The energy was insane,” said Tunde, 27.

But beyond the music, the competitions, and the giveaways, what really made the night special was the people.

Strangers became friends, and everyone shared in the pure joy that comes with an epic night out, made even better by the smooth, premium taste of Goldberg Lager, the true Gold Standard of Lager Beers.

Moyosore, 24, also had her expectations exceeded. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I came with my friends, and we had the best time. The music, the crowd, everything just felt easy to enjoy and so much fun."

Emeka, 30, summed up the spirit of the night perfectly: “What stood out for me was how much fun everyone was having together. The DJ battle, the dance-offs, the performances, every part of the night was a vibe.”

As the night came to a close, one thing everyone agreed on is that Goldberg Premium Lager knows how to throw a party.

With its signature smooth taste and commitment to delivering top-tier experiences, Goldberg has once again set the Gold Standard for nightlife and entertainment.

