Glo Foundation spreads ‘Food Drive’ joy to more communities

Glo Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Globacom, on Saturday extended its Food Drive Initiative “Giving Back Together” to more communities as thousands of families in Ikota, Ajah, Lagos, received packages of food and household items from the team.

Two Saturdays ago, the foundation was in Bariga where it shared food and other household items to thousands of other vulnerable members of the community.

In a similar vein, Glo Foundation officials and the project partners, the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, last Saturday presented packages containing Rice, Garri, Spaghetti, noodles, tomato paste, tooth brushes, sardines, salt, vegetable oil, bread and seasoning cubes to thousands of beneficiaries, the majority of whom were women, at a ceremony held within the Ikota neighborhood.

Thousands of beneficiaries had assembled at the New Generation Baptist School in Ikota as early as 7 a.m. to await the start of the distribution.

Before the gifts were distributed, Globacom's Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, welcomed the recipients and reaffirmed the company's dedication to aiding the underprivileged in society. She pointed out that helping the most disadvantaged members of society nationwide was one of the Foundation's goals.

“Giving brings joy and smiles to the faces of the beneficiaries as we have seen here today. It also makes us happy that we are able to do something to touch the lives of others in a highly interdependent world,” she noted, adding that the Foundation was working on other projects that would impact various segments across the country.

At the occasion, the beneficiaries, who were mostly women, expressed their happiness and gratitude to Globacom by singing and dancing. Some of them who expressed their opinions were happy that they were able to benefit from the gesture and prayed that Globacom would continue to thrive.

The recipients were ecstatic and unable to control their excitement. After getting their food gifts, a few of them spoke up and thanked and prayed for Globacom for showing their community such love and concern.

Christina Itoro, an Akwa Ibom indigene who operates a POS business within the community, expressed happiness at the content of the package. "When I opened the carton and saw the content, I was so excited. May God bless the company and the staff," she said.

For Godwin Mary, who sells Kunu drink, Globacom has come to her aid when her business was crumbling. The native of Benue State thanked Globacom for remembering her and other women in the Ikate neighborhood.

On her part, Sarah Oliseh, who is a housewife, said: "I am very happy and so excited getting this from Globacom. It will definitely go a long way to help me and my family.”

