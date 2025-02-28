Ganduje’s Son distributes over 3,000 bags of rice to Kano constituents for Ramadan

Engr. Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has distributed 3,627 bags of rice to residents of Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area in Kano State.

The initiative aims to provide relief during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Ganduje town, Umar Ganduje stated that the gesture was to alleviate the hardship faced by many and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting his constituents.

“This gesture is just the tip of the iceberg. More empowerment programmes are on the way,” he assured.

According to a statement released on Friday in Abuja by Mr Edwin Olofu, Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, the rice distribution includes 1,133 bags of 50kg and 2,494 bags of 25kg.

Ganduje urged residents to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stating that food prices were already dropping due to government efforts.

He emphasised that despite the APC not being in power in Kano, the party remains committed to its supporters.

“APC is the party that even without government, still cares for its supporters,” he said.

Former Commissioner of Works and Land, Shehu Haruna Lambu, lauded Ganduje for his dedication, noting that he has spearheaded developmental projects despite not holding an elected position.

“He electrified our constituency and provided solar-powered streetlights. We must organize and support him in future elections,” Lambu stated.