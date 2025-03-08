FULL LIST: FG approves free maternal care in 154 hospitals nationwide

The Federal Government has approved free emergency obstetric care for pregnant women in 154 health facilities across Nigeria.

This initiative was announced by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, as part of efforts to improve maternal health and reduce complications during pregnancy, labour, and postpartum.

According to the minister, the designated hospitals will provide free treatment for women facing life-threatening conditions related to childbirth.

In addition, 18 specialised centres have been set up to offer free treatment for vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), a severe childbirth-related injury.

Prof. Pate assured Nigerians that these facilities are well-equipped with skilled healthcare workers and standard medical equipment to ensure quality care. He emphasised that the government is committed to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates across the country.

How Nigerians Reacted

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Many Nigerians have praised the initiative, expressing hope that it will provide much-needed relief for expectant mothers, especially those in rural areas who struggle to afford quality healthcare.

However, others remain sceptical, fearing that poor implementation, corruption, and inefficiency could hinder the program’s success.

Some users pointed out that similar healthcare policies in the past have not been effectively enforced. They urged the government to ensure proper monitoring and accountability so that the facilities truly provide free care as promised.

List of 154 Health Facilities.

The full list of hospitals designated for free emergency obstetric care (CEmOC) and VVF treatment has been released.