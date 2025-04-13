Fubara's gigantic billboard vandalised by Rivers youths

Some unidentified youths have destroyed a gigantic billboard bearing the face of the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The incident was caught on video in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Pulse reports that Nyesom Wike, Fubara's political ally-turned-foe and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, hails from Obio/Akpor.

The viral video shows the moment youths numbering four tore down the billboard, which also bore the face of Fubara's ardent supporter and former Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Chijioke Ihunwo.

Though the exact location of the incident could not be immediately ascertained, the gigantic billboard overlooks the road.

“Even from the down, tear it from that side, it will come down. I will bring the new one,” one of the vandals said, while another voice greeted, “Honourable”, and they exchanged pleasantries.

In the three-minute video, a female voice can be heard as one of the youths climbs the billboard and keeps tearing off the material.

His accomplices followed suit and dragged out what looked like a piece of tick paper from the holder until the billboard was bare.

The incident might be related to the ongoing political impasse in the state following prolonged disagreements between Fubara and his estranged godfather, Wike.

Pulse reported that a protest broke out in the state on Friday, April 11, 2025, as a group of women passionately appealed to President Bola Tinubu to lift the suspension on Fubara and his Deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and reinstate all democratic institutions in the state.

The demonstrators, bearing placards with bold inscriptions such as “Bring back Fubara,” “Save our democracy,” and “Is the law different for Rivers State?” among others, marched to the Rivers State Government House.