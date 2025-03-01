Friends, religious associations raise N1.1m to secure release of kidnapped NYSC member

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Rofiat Lawal, who was kidnapped along the Benin-Ore Expressway on Tuesday, has been released after her family paid a ransom of N1.1 million.

Lawal was abducted while travelling from Benin, Edo State, to Ibadan, Oyo State, for her primary assignment. The kidnappers initially demanded N20 million but later reduced it to N5 million after negotiations.

A friend of the victim, identified as Agbakwara, confirmed her release on Saturday. He said, “In the early hours of Friday, the kidnappers pressured us, warning that if we failed to meet their demands, we should not expect her return.”

Agbakwara explained that she gathered contributions from her friends, school colleagues, and religious associations, eventually raising N1.1 million. At 4:20 p.m. on Friday, the ransom was sent to an account provided by the kidnappers.

The account holder, identified as Isaac Ayo, claimed his sister had also been kidnapped and assured them he would deliver the money alongside his own ransom payment.

“For hours, we anxiously waited,” Agbakwara stated. “Finally, at around 10 p.m., we received the long-awaited call: they had been released and taken to the hospital.”