First Lady Remi Tinubu wins ‘Woman of The Year’ award

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has emerged as the winner of the Independent Awards 2024 for Best Woman of the Year, dedicating the award to Nigerian women and youth.

She praised their tireless contributions to the nation’s growth and development at the Independent Awards 2024 Gala Night, which was held on Saturday in Lagos.

Mrs Tinubu, a former Lagos Central senator, was represented by Hajia Fatima Tajudeen, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

She said the award was dedicated to every Nigerian woman and youth contributing to the country’s progress, describing them as Nigeria’s unsung heroes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent Newspaper Awards recognise landmark achievements in politics, entertainment, business, education, and other sectors.

Tinubu thanked the board of Independent Newspaper for the honour. “I receive this prestigious award with deep appreciation,” she said during her acceptance speech.

“This award will inspire me further to contribute my quota to national development,” she added, expressing her gratitude to the event organisers.

Meanwhile, Chief Olabode George, the PDP leader in the South West, urged President Bola Tinubu to resolve the ongoing crisis in Rivers State before it escalates.

George, the event’s chairman, said the state was vital to Nigeria’s economy and should not be allowed to descend into chaos or unrest.

He warned that worsening the crisis could lead to national instability, referencing past civil unrest from Maiduguri to Port Harcourt.

George praised the Independent Newspaper for celebrating Nigeria’s achievers.

“Everyone is leaving here with a smile, which we want the government to bring to Nigerians.

“Who is truly happy now in Nigeria?” he asked, noting the mid-term mark approaches in May 2025 and calling for visible changes by 2027.

“My party is preparing to take over in 2027. The question for voters is: Are you better off now than before?” George said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 36 individuals, organisations, government CEOs, and managing directors were honoured for contributing to Nigeria’s development.

Awardees include Governor Seyi Makinde as Independent Man of the Year and Chief Bisi Akande, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra was awarded Governor of the Year 2024 (Urban Renewal), while Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River won for Economic Transformation.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State received the Governor of the Year 2024 (Solid Minerals Development), alongside Governor Hope Uzodinma, among others.

In entertainment, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, known as Kiekie, was awarded Social Media Influencer of the Year for her impact on the industry.