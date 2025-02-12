Fintiri ended 120-year-old chieftaincy struggle in Adamawa - Ex-minister

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri's creation of the Huba Chiefdom in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa has ended a 120-year-old chieftaincy struggle.

The Chairman of the Coronation Committee and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Idi Hong, made this known while addressing reporters in Yola on Wednesday.

Hong said Fintiri’s emergence as governor was a turning point in the long-standing quest for the independence of the ‘Huba” Chiefdom.

“The governor’s leadership reflects fairness, justice, equity, transparency, courage, and inclusiveness.

“He listens to the wishes and aspirations of the people. It is not surprising that he created the Huba Chiefdom alongside six other Emirates and Chiefdoms across the state.

“This marks the end of a struggle that lasted for about 120 years,” he said.

Hong said Fintiri approved the appointment of Töl Alheri Nyako as Töl Huba on Jan. 3, establishing the chiefdom's legal framework, administrative structure, and governance procedures.

“On Friday, Nyako will be presented with the Staff of Office as the Töl Huba by the governor,” he added.

He said the Huba Chiefdom faced systemic downgrading during British colonial rule, reducing its traditional leadership to an ungraded district head under the Adamawa Emirate.

He said that despite multiple approvals for the chiefdom’s restoration, most notably in 1906, 1986, and 1988, none were implemented, and attempts to revive the Huba monarchy were met with intimidation and resistance.

According to him, Fintiri also created an additional 14 districts within the Huba Chiefdom, including Hong, Shangui, Pella, Uding, Kulinyi, Hyema, and Gaya.