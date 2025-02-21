FG to establish Diaspora City to boost tourism in Nigeria

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy (FMACTCE), Hannatu Musawa, says plans are underway to establish a Diaspora City in Nigeria to boost inbound tourism.

The minister stated this when she inaugurated a committee to drive the Motherland 2025 Initiative on Friday in Abuja.

Musawa said the Motherland 2025 Initiative aimed to position Nigeria as a premier global destination where tourism would drive economic empowerment, cultural preservation and national pride.

The committee members were drawn from the FMACTCE, Motherland Africa team and the National Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

The members were also drawn from the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

She said the committee’s primary objective is to ensure the successful implementation of the Motherland 2025 Initiative, maintain timely delivery, and effectively oversee and monitor project implementation.

According to Musawa, the Diaspora City is a flagship component of the Motherland project, which is a thriving tourism hub.

“This is where diaspora members can seamlessly invest and ensure a sustainable connection with their homeland and roots,’’ she said.

Musawa added that legal frameworks would support a citizenship programme to enable diaspora and foreign nationals to obtain citizenships to safeguard their investments in Nigeria.

“Motherland 2025 is more than just a moment in time; it is a catalyst for sustained engagement, forging lasting connections between the diaspora and their homeland.

“Investors, opportunities, global travelers and Nigeria’s dynamic experiences.

“As part of the long-term components of the project, we are developing Diaspora City, a thriving tourism hub where members of the diaspora can seamlessly invest, reconnect, and put down roots.

“I charge the committee members to be diligent and work toward deliverables and timelines set to achieve successful outcomes from this initiative,” she said

The minister said the Motherland 2025 initiative was a collaborative effort between the FMACTCE and Motherland Africa.

The minister added that the collaboration would include other key stakeholders, such as Federal ministries, government agencies, and private sector organisations.

According to Musawa, the Motherland 2025 Initiative is part of the ministry’s broader strategy, “Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere.”

“This is an initiative designed to amplify the creative industries, strengthen international partnerships and elevate Nigeria’s global cultural footprint.”

She said key projects under the initiative included the Motherland 2025 Festival, which would expose the global diaspora to the peak experiences of Nigerian arts, culture and the creative landscape in the 36 states and the FCT.

She said the festival, which will take place from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 in Lagos and Abuja, would reconnect investments and celebrate Nigeria’s shared heritage.

“Nigeria is the largest black nation in the world, as one in every four persons of African origin is Nigerian. Our cultural and historical significance is undeniable.

“Whether through ancestry, culture or spirit, we welcome all who seek to rediscover their roots and contribute to the next chapter of our nation’s story.

“Through the Motherland Festival and its citizenship programme, we will empower individuals to trace their ancestry, fostering deeper bonds with Nigeria’s rich heritage,’’ she said.

Musawa used the opportunity to urge Nigerians abroad to come home and participate in the celebration, which is billed for December.

“This December, be part of something historic and experience our warmth, our culture and the limitless opportunities.