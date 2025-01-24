FG to construct 10,000 housing units for medical workers nationwide

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has announced plans to construct 10,000 housing units under the Renewed Hope Medic Cities initiative, which aims to address the housing needs of medical workers nationwide.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, made this announcement in a statement on Friday, signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Salisu Haiba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Renewed Hope Medic Cities project is designed to provide decent and affordable housing for the country’s medical workers.

Dangiwa, during a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), expressed appreciation for the commitment and sacrifices made by medical professionals, especially under challenging conditions.

He emphasised that the well-being of healthcare workers, including access to quality housing, aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the Ministry’s mandate.

“Housing is a fundamental need that directly impacts productivity, stability, and quality of life.

“We recognise the difficulties many healthcare workers face in securing suitable accommodation, particularly in high-demand urban centres where medical facilities are concentrated,” Dangiwa said.

To address these challenges, Dangiwa highlighted the importance of strong partnerships between the government and professional bodies.

He also said that 10,112 housing units were currently under construction in 14 locations across the country under the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda.

“These include 3,112 units in Karsana, Abuja; 2,000 units in Lagos; and 2,000 units in Kano.

“Additionally, 12 ongoing Renewed Hope Estates with 250 units each are being developed across 12 states, with plans to extend to the remaining 18 states.”

Dangiwa mentioned various ownership options for these units, including National Housing Funds (NHF) mortgage loans of up to 30 years, rent-to-own options, installment payments, and outright purchase plans.

“An online portal (http://renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng) has been created for easy application.”

Dr Tope Osundara, the National President of NARD, commended the Minister for supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda and making NARD a beneficiary.

He emphasised the importance of housing for resident doctors to ensure timely emergency attendance and reduce brain drain.

Osundara proposed building 1,000 housing units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of the project's first phase.

Dr Suleiman Sadiq, representing the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and a member of NARD, explained that the Renewed Hope Medic Cities project would be achieved through collaboration between the Ministries of Housing and Health, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, REDAN, and public-private partnerships.