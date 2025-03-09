FG takes over Gombe govt hospital, converts it to FMC

The Federal Government has converted the Gombe State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo, into a Federal Medical Centre.

This is according to a statement by the Spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga said that the Kumo Federal Medical Centre would serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel, and boost health care service in Gombe State and the Northeast generally.

“Gov. Muhammad Yahaya formally requested the takeover of the facility. President Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the Northeastern region and other health indicators in Gombe State.

“The Federal Government also considered the state government’s commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

“President Tinubu commended the governor for prioritising the welfare of the state’s citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state’s healthcare delivery system,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical institution in the state, after the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, the capital.