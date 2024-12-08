FG releases final list of successful candidates for Fire Service recruitment

The Federal Government has released the final list of successful candidates in the Federal Fire Service (FFS) 2023 recruitment exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ja’afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the Secretary, the names of successful candidates had been uploaded to the Board’s portal.

He called on applicants who passed the previous stage to visit the board’s portal; cdcfib.career, from Monday to check if they were successful in the final stage of the recruitment exercise.

He further said that successful candidates are to proceed in printing their invitation letters from the portal.

The statement also notified the public that the final documentation exercise will take place at the Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Center, Nigerian Correctional Service, National Headquarters in Abuja.

“The documentation exercise will begin at 10 a.m. daily from Monday till Dec. 21, 2024.

“Applicants are expected to appear in white tops and shorts as well as come along with originals and photocopies of their credentials.