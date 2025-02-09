FG provides facility to treat depressed Nigerians deported by Trump

The Federal Government said it had secured a facility to provide support for Nigerians mentally affected by the deportation order of the United States President, Donald Trump.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known while declaring the government's readiness to receive US deportees and reintegrate them into society.

According to reports, no fewer than 3,690 Nigerians in the US are at risk of being deported as Trump made good on his promise to crack down on illegal immigrants in the North American country.

When he returned to the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, the President signed a slew of executive orders, reversing several of his predecessor's policies, particularly those regarding immigration and foreign aid.

Since that time, authorities have been going after undocumented immigrants and sending them back to their countries.

Nigeria ready to assist Trump deportees

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister affirmed that the country was ready to assist potential Nigerian deportees in settling and reuniting with their families and loved ones.

Tunji-Ojo also disclosed that the Federal Government had secured a facility at the Lagos airport to provide support for some deportees discovered to be suffering from mental fatigue and depression.

“Well, it’s our responsibility to manage our migration policies and, of course, our borders. We’ll do what we need to do. We’re a government elected to serve the Nigerian state and the people. We’re a responsible government and understand what we need to do. Rest assured that we’re not going to shy away from such responsibility," he told Sunday Punch.

The Minister added, “We have a lot of facilities. In collaboration with the British Council, we just came up with a centre at Lagos airport. I think it was commissioned in December. And, of course, it is to be able to give them support, welcome them back and to let them know Nigeria is a country that cares. We need renewed hope on the premise of humanity and the foundation of care.