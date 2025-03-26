FG declares Monday, Tuesday as public holidays for Eid al-Fitr celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, March 31 and April 1, respectively, as public holidays to mark the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration in a statement by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The minister congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

Tunji-Ojo also urged all Muslims to “embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.”

He urged Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

The minister also expressed hope that the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr would spur unity and cooperation across religious and ethnic lines.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo also encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly, while remembering the less privileged through acts of kindness and charity, in keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan and Eid.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, he extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim faithful and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness, success, and fulfillment to everyone,” read the statement.

Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.