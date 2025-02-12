FG concerned about 400,000 Nigerian refugees stranded in Cameroon, Niger, Chad

The Federal Government has expressed concern over 400,000 Nigerian refugees stranded in Cameroon, Niger and Chad, as plans are underway to repatriate them.

Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), stated this at the Technical Working Group meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ahmed noted that 3000 refugees were returned last week through the efforts of the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and the technical working group, saying that further repatriation plans are ongoing.

The NCFRMI boss said that the tripartite agreement had been reviewed and that the necessary steps to continue the repatriation process were being considered.

He acknowledged the crucial role the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) played in the repatriation exercise and said discussions were ongoing to ensure the process continued smoothly.

Ahmed further said that the Technical Working Group was reviewing past actions and planning future steps, including seeking the support of government and international partners.

He said the goal was to ensure that the repatriation exercise became permanent in the coming weeks.

However, the federal commissioner underscored the need for government support and the involvement of key stakeholders, particularly international partners.

“We have not less than 400,000 refugees across these zones – Cameroon, Niger and Chad. 3000 refugees were returned last week Sunday through the efforts of the governor of Borno.

“We have reviewed the processes here, and then we also try to look at what is required of us to do before the continuation of this repatriation.

“UNHCR is key in this direction because they are the third party assigned to the repatriation exercise through our agreements.

“We hope that in the next few weeks, this repatriation will commence, and we will continue the exercise,” he said.

For her part, Bernadette Muteshi, the UNHCR Deputy Representative, expressed the UNHCR’s openness to discussing repatriation, deportation, and the welfare of internally displaced persons.

Muteshi noted that the Technical Working Group aimed to support the governments in ensuring compliance with the tripartite agreement.

“What will be different this time around is that we are leaning greatly on the governments’ responsibility for leadership and ownership of the process.

“We are here to walk along with both governments to ensure that the contents of the tripartite agreement are followed and adhered to.