FG clears N85bn, $54m ECOWAS community levy

The Federal Government has paid its ECOWAS community levy of N85 billion and 54 million dollars representing 2023 and up to July 2024.

Dr Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, said this on Sunday, during the opening of the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“For the first time in 19 years, Nigeria decided to pay 100 per cent of its community levy up to 2023.

“The money was paid on Friday, December 13, 2024. This payment underscores the leadership and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and the people of Nigeria to the ECOWAS community.

“At a more personal level, it underscores a mark of confidence in the ECOWAS that I have been privileged to lead since 2022.

“My colleagues and I are deeply grateful,” he said.

In his opening remark, President Tinubu said the strength of the commission was in the unity of members, and ECOWAS was born out of a shared vision to create a community for citizens.

He said, “The world is confronted with challenges ranging from the crisis, from Sudan, Middle East and violent extremism and environmental challenges.