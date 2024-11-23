Father accused of raping, impregnating 15-year-old daughter sent to prison

A Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Calabar on Friday remanded Adamu Umaru, 48, in prison for allegedly raping and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

The respondent is a native of Bundugudu LGA of Zamfara State, residing at No. 27 Edem Odo Street Calabar. Umaru was remanded by Chief Magistrate Mercy Ene following a hearing on an ex parte motion filed by the Police Prosecutor, O. S Umoren. Umoren had argued that the ex parte motion became necessary for the defendant to remain in prison until the completion of an investigation on the matter.

The prosecutor said that the motion was under Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020 and also the Cross River State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2016. The motion was, however, opposed by the Counsel to the defendant, Mohammed Shaibu with the argument that he was not duly served the motion before the arraignment of his client. The Chief Magistrate subsequently granted the motion supported by a paragraph affidavit and adjourned the case till Dec. 3.

It will be recalled that the Zone 6 Police Command in Cross River on Thursday paraded the suspect over the allegation of defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter. The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Nelson Okpabi told newsmen that the suspect was arrested Friday, Nov. 15, based on a petition by one Aisha, the victim’s aunt. “The personnel of the Zonal Human Rights Unit acting on a petition referred to the team for investigation, on the 15th of November, apprehended Adamu Umaru.

"The suspect is a native of Bundugudu LGA of Zamfara State, residing at No. 27 Edem Odo St. Calabar, who unlawfully defiled his daughter," he stated. The spokesman said that the petitioner had stated that she noticed the changes in the girl's physiology and took her to the hospital, where the test that was conducted confirmed her to be nine weeks pregnant. The police said that the victim in her statement, alleged that her father, Umaru was responsible for her pregnancy.