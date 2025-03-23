Family of kidnapped retired director seeks IGP Egbetokun’s intervention

The family of Emmanuel Ofobrukueta, a retired director kidnapped in Delta, has urged the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene for his immediate rescue.

The Principal Partner of Forthright Chambers, Frank Tietie, a solicitor for the Ofobrukueta family, appealed at a news conference in Abuja after his law firm submitted a petition to the I-G on the matter.

According to Tietie, the victim, who retired six years ago from the Post-Primary Education Board (PPEB) in Asaba, Delta, was kidnapped by armed men on Jan. 13 in front of his house in Mosogar, near Sapele, Delta State.

He stated that Ofobrukueta was abducted on the day he was scheduled to travel to Asaba to process and collect his pension payment.

“The victim had been in the kidnappers’ den for the past two months in spite of efforts by the Delta State Police Command to rescue him.

“The victim’s family had been going through pains.

“As part of effort to rescue the victim, the Ofobrukueta family two days after the incident engaged in some self-help activities including the engagement of a private tracking company to get the victim rescued,” Tietie said.

He added that a sum of N4,020,000 was paid as ransom to the kidnappers through certain individuals who volunteered to deliver the money to the abductors.

“Unfortunately, in spite of efforts by his family, Ofobrukueta was yet to be released by his abductors and no word had been heard from him or the abductors even after the ransom was paid,” Tietie said.

He noted that some Ofobrukueta family members suspected the victim’s close associates, including the ransom bearers, of collaborating with the kidnappers.

Tietie added that while the victim’s family had begun to lose hope, as solicitors to the family, they remained confident in the Nigeria Police's ability to handle the case.

“I urge the I-G to take direct interest in the matter of Mr Ofobrukueta directly.

“We believe the I-G has the resources and capable men and women of the Nigeria Police Force to deploy to Delta or any part of Nigeria to ensure that the victim is rescued.

“The I-G, as a matter of social responsibility on the part of the government, should ensure that Ofobrukueta is accounted for as a citizen of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Tietie also urged the Delta State Government to investigate to ensure Ofobrukueta’s safe rescue, appealing that the victim’s family not be abandoned.