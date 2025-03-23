Faith and Heat: Fasting in Nigeria’s rising temperatures

In Ilorin, the capital of Kwara, Nigeria, the resilience of individuals fasting during extreme heat is a testament to human perseverance.

Among them is Hassan Adamu, a 46-year-old labourer who, in spite of observing Ramadan, was seen purchasing cold water.

It was not to drink, but to pour over his head and body to cool down under the scorching sun.

“The weather has been very hot and dehydrating, and coupled with the fact that the Ramadan fast is ongoing and I cannot drink water, I just had to look for an option to feel better while I work,” he explained.

Driven by necessity, he continues his strenuous labour to support his family, which is part of the silent struggles faced by many during this season.

“I would have loved to do less strenuous work during this period, but I have to make ends meet and feed my family,” he said.

In the past two weeks, temperatures in Ilorin have ranged between 35°C and 42°C, causing widespread discomfort and increasing the risk of heatstroke, especially for those fasting during Ramadan and Lent.

As faith and environmental challenges collide, remarkable stories of adaptation and resilience continue to emerge.

Another labourer, Victor Adeoti, revealed how their schedule was adjusted to mitigate the effects of the heat at a construction site.

“We start work as early as 6:30 a.m. and close by 1 p.m. to avoid casualties,” he said, recalling an incident at the start of Ramadan where a worker nearly collapsed from dehydration.

Fortunately, their supervisor allowed the adjustment, recognising the struggles of fasting workers enduring the scorching conditions.

However, not everyone is as fortunate.

Zakariyah Usman, who works long hours fixing interlocks on road dividers, must endure labouring until 5 p.m., with only short rest breaks in between.

For him, economic hardship leaves no choice but to persevere, albeit at the cost of his well-being.

Meanwhile, street vendor Aminat Salako has adapted her routine to cope with the relentless heat.

She carries her heavy yam goods before sunrise and seeks shaded spots during the day.

Yet, even with strategic timing, she still battles dehydration and fatigue.

The challenges forced Hajia Memunat Alabi, a civil servant, to reschedule her annual leave from July to March.

“In the first week of Ramadan, once it was 1 p.m., I started feeling uncomfortable. But during weekends, I felt better because I stayed indoors.

“This made me reschedule my annual leave from July to March before I collapse at work,” she said, noting the debilitating impact of the heat.

Nigeria’s heatwaves are worsening, leading to severe health and agricultural and economic challenges.

In 2024, heat-related illnesses surged by 30 per cent, with over 2,000 deaths recorded (AP News).

Crop yields dropped 20 percent, and yam farmers in Abuja lost 65 percent of their harvests due to excessive heat (Daily Post).

Electricity demand spiked 30 per cent, worsening power outages (AllAfrica).

Environmental experts insist that urgent climate action is needed to curb these growing risks.

Recognising the severity of the situation, the Kwara Government has issued precautionary guidelines.

Commissioner for Environment Nafisat Buge urged residents to limit outdoor activities during peak hours, wear light, breathable clothing, and stay hydrated.

She emphasised that this is crucial as Kwara is one of the 19 states predicted by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to experience heat waves and extremely high temperatures.

To mitigate risks, the state is collaborating with stakeholders to raise public awareness and ensure healthcare facilities are prepared for heatwave emergencies.

Heatwaves, prolonged periods of excessively high temperatures, have become frequent in Ilorin and other North Central states.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense, a trend expected to continue as global temperatures rise.

Medical professionals underscore the dangers of extreme heat.

Dr Aisha Oyerinde-Jimoh, a general practitioner, warned that heatstroke is a major concern.

According to her, when the body’s natural cooling mechanisms fail, excessive temperatures can lead to life-threatening conditions.

She explained that heatstroke occurs when body temperature exceeds 40°C, potentially causing organ failure and even death if untreated.

To prevent this, she advised those fasting to drink at least two litres of water during non-fasting hours, consume water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and avocado, and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages.

She also recommended wearing loose-fitting, breathable clothing, using umbrellas and sunscreen, and employing cooling methods like fans or air conditioners.

“Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks because there is always an urge to drink water afterwards.

“Also, use fans, air conditioners, and coolers. Avoid clothes that don’t absorb heat, and wear breathable and loose-fitting garments.

“Use a hat or umbrella, apply sunscreen, and never leave children in parked vehicles,” she advised.

Similarly, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called for safety measures, stressing the importance of reducing sun exposure between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The NOA says staying hydrated and recognising the signs of heat-related illnesses is essential.

According to climate and sustainability expert Olumide Idowu, climate change is he root cause of these extreme weather events

He attributes the disrupted weather patterns to human activities, including burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial emissions, which release greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane.

“These gases trap heat in the atmosphere, leading to global warming and an increase in extreme weather events such as heatwaves,” he explained.

To mitigate these effects, he advocates for adaptive strategies, including creating urban green spaces to reduce heat absorption and implementing effective drainage systems to prevent flooding.

He also emphasises the need to transition to renewable energy sources like solar and wind power while promoting public awareness about climate risks and preparedness.

“People can also focus on energy efficiency by using renewable energy sources like solar or wind power, enhancing home insulation, and choosing energy-efficient appliances to lower greenhouse gas emissions.