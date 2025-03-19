Explosion: NNPCL confirms flare at Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers.

The company, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained.

Soneye said there was no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment.