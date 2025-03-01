Ex-NYSC DG regains freedom from bandits after 22 days in captivity

Retired Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga , a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has regained freedom from bandits after spending 22 days in captivity.

An anonymous source who spoke to Channels Television on the night of Friday, February 28, 2025, confirmed that Tsiga had been released.

The source was also quoted saying that the retired general was receiving medical attention at a medical facility, which remains undisclosed for security reasons.

However, government officials and security agencies, including Katsina State Police Command, were yet to confirm Tsiga's freedom from the kidnappers as of press time.

The former NYSC DG was abducted alongside an unspecified number of people when bandits attacked his residence in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, on February 6, 2025.

Two persons sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack, while one of the attackers was mistakenly shot dead by a member of his gang.

The gunmen, led by notorious bandit kingpin Babaro, later demanded N250m for Tsiga’s release, but it is unclear if any ransom was paid for his freedom.

When contacted by the press, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, spokesperson for the state police command, confirmed the attack on Tsiga village.

"Yes, there was a reported case of abduction in Tsiga town, but we are yet to fully ascertain who and who was kidnapped," Aliyu had said.