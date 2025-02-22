Ex-Naval chief Gen Usman, accomplice still wanted for alleged N3bn fraud - ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says Vice Adm. Jibrin Usman, a former Naval Chief, is still on its wanted list.

Also on its wanted list is retired Brig.-Gen. Ishaya Bauka.

The ICPC Spokesperson, Demola Bakare, said in an Abuja statement on Friday that the duo were wanted for alleged N3bn fraud.

Bakare said that there was still a subsisting arrest warrant against the two ex-military officers, and the criminal charges against them were never withdrawn.

He said any claim that the amended charges by ICPC have exonerated the duo of charges concerning embezzlement and abuse of office is fallacious and should be disregarded.

”It should be clearly stated that there is a subsisting arrest warrant against the two ex-military officers; whoever sees them could assist in bringing them to justice.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the charges against them were only amended, not withdrawn,” he said.

According to him, ICPC does not clear anybody of a case already in court.

He explained that it was normal practice for prosecuting agencies to amend charges and proceed against the available defendants in a pending case when those at large or on court bench warrants would be arrested.

”When those at large or court bench warrants are arrested, they would be added to manifest the initial charge.

”It should also be recalled that the ex-Naval chief, in particular, was charged along with five others in the original charge dated and filed on the 17th day of April 2023.

”The charges were served on the Defendants by substituted means through their lawyers, yet they failed to submit themselves to the jurisdiction of the Court for arraignment.

”Prompted by the defendants’ refusal to come to court for their arraignment, the Commission sought and obtained a bench warrant from the trial court for their arrest,” he said.

He said Adam Yusuf, the second defendant in the original charge, was arrested on Feb. 4 at his Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Abuja home.

According to him, efforts are still underway by the commission to pick them.