Enugu commercial drivers moan as residents resort to trekking due to hardship

Some commercial drivers operating within the Enugu metropolis have decried low patronage by residents, attributing it to the economic challenges in the country.



They said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Enugu. According to them, the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popular petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had worsened the situation. Okwy Ozor who spoke to NAN said the profit he got from the transport business had reduced since the Federal Government announced the removal of fuel subsidy and subsequent increase in the pump price of the product.

“Driving business has not been moving fine since the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent increase in the price of fuel,” he said. A tricycle rider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the increase in fuel price made him increase the transportation fare. “When we started buying petrol for N650, 00, we only increased transport fare a little and passengers were finding it difficult to pay.

“Where we used to collect N100 we increased it to N150, 00 or N200 depending on the distance, but passengers will still want to pay the old fare. “That is why these days many people prefer to enter the big commercial buses, popularly called 911 which is cheaper than the tricycle while many have resorted to trekking,” he told NAN. Felix Ujah, a mini-bus driver, said that it was not the fault of the commercial drivers that the transportation fare had increased.

“It is not that we, commercial drivers, do not understand the plight of the passengers, but because sometimes if you buy N7000 worth of fuel it will not take you for more than one or two days. ”So business has been bad for us since they increased fuel price. “Sometimes you will only go two rounds in the morning due to school hours and after that, one can only pick a few passengers until closing school hours,” he said.