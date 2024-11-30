Ekpa to spend Christmas in detention as Finland confirms he's not eligible for bail

There seems to be no reprieve in sight for the embattled pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, who was arrested in Finland for alleged terrorism-related activities.



According to a Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation Mikko Laaksonen, Ekpa will spend Christmas in detention as the country’s legal system does not prescribe bail for the type of allegations against him.

Recall that the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BIRGE) was captured and detained by the Finnish police last week over his social media activities deemed as promoting violence in Nigeria's South-East region, targeting civilians and authorities.

Local media reported that the Biafra separatist was remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

Per local publication Yle, the Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday, November 21, 2024, adding that other suspects were apprehended for allegedly financing terrorist activities .

Ekpa to spend Christmas in Finnish detention

During the week, Laaksonen disclosed that a Finnish court had set May 2025 as the date for potential terrorism-related charges against Ekpa, noting that the authorities could request a re-evaluation of the remand in two weeks.

However, the Senior Detective later revealed that Ekpa's charges were not bailable.

“Finnish criminal procedure/coercive measures do not recognise bail procedure.