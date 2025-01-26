EFCC names building after officer gunned down by suspected internet fraudster in Anambra

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has directed that the Administrative Department of its Academy be named after the slain officer, Aminu Salisu, killed by a suspected internet fraudster in Anambra.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, announced this on Saturday in Abuja at the 2024 EFCC Rewards and Recognition ceremony.

Salisu, an Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, was shot dead while on legitimate duty by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Ikechukwu, on Jan. 17.

Olukoyede also vowed that justice would be ensured and that Salisu’s killer would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He said the commission would do everything possible to ensure the labour of those who lost their lives in the course of duty were rewarded.

The EFCC boss said the commission would not also forget families of gallant officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

He said the commission would not relent in its crusade against financial crimes in the country despite the challenges and opposition it faces.

”We are not going to relent in our fight against financial crimes in Nigeria.

”So, I want to encourage you, and I want to let you know that for every officer who has lost his life in the line of duty or every officer who has been fatally injured in the line of duty, we are not going to forget.

”I'd like to announce, in honor of our gallant officer who has passed on, that I’m going to direct that the administrative building of EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, should be named after Aminu Salisu,” he said.

He said that he was going to send a proposal to the management that everyone who lost their lives or was fatally injured should be honoured.

”Those who have been injured, we are no longer going to leave them alone; I will not leave them.

”We will not leave their families alone; we will do everything possible to support them and to support their families,” he said.

He also commended the staff who won different awards, urging them not to relent to rid the nation of financial crimes.

”Today is one of the most defining moments in the annals of our agency.

”We are here together to honour officers who have done well in the last year.

” We are proud of you all for your commitments to the core values of the EFCC, which are professionalism, courage, and integrity.

"Your collective efforts ensure that the commission retains its position as Nigeria's most effective anti-corruption agency.

” We actually broke new ground in terms of records and convictions in 2024.