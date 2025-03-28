EFCC declares Sanwo-Olu’s ally wanted over alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, an ally of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a statement released on Friday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale called on the public to provide information on Achimugu’s whereabouts.

The 51-year-old, an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area in Kogi State, is accused of secretly funnelling funds to opposition leaders Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections.

According to reports, President Bola Tinubu was “furious and felt betrayed” after intelligence linked Achimugu’s financial dealings to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The revelation has sparked political tensions, with speculation that Sanwo-Olu’s political future could be at risk.

Reacting to the allegations, Atiku Abubakar’s camp dismissed the claims as baseless.

“This is a blatant lie from the pit of hell,” said Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media aide.

He described the accusations as a smear campaign orchestrated to serve Tinubu’s political interests.

Despite the denials, the EFCC has intensified efforts to track down Achimugu.

“Anybody with useful information on her whereabouts should contact the Commission or report to the nearest police station,” the anti-graft agency stated.