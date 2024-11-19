You can’t fight corruption with dirty hands – Olukoyede sacks 2 staff for fraud

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, on Monday, said two of the agency’s staff members were, recently, dismissed over allegations of corruption.

Olukoyede disclosed this during the opening of the 6th Annual Criminal Law Review Conference organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 5-day event is titled: “Optimising the Administration of Criminal Justice in Nigeria: How to Navigate Emerging and Systemic Challenges of Insecurity and Economic Hardship.”

The EFCC chairman, who said the two officials were dismissed two weeks ago, said besides dismissal, erring workers would also be prosecuted henceforth.

“So many other reforms are going on; the issue of our staff and all of that.

“Just two weeks ago, I have cause to dismiss two staff. You can’t be fighting corruption and your hands are dirty.

“He who comes to equity, your hands must also be cleaned.

“And I say I will not only be dismissing them, I will also be prosecuting them because that is what we prosecute others for.

“So you will see that; we are preparing the case files of some of the people we have dismissed.

“If an EFCC staff will not be able to stand publicly with his two hands up and challenge the entire public; whose goat have I collected? Whose bottle of water have I taken illegitimately?

“And I have said this to Nigerians; who has ever given me one kobo in the course of my work, come out and say it. I stand to be challenged.

“I can’t be easily influenced by things like that. That’s why we must make up our minds to work together to do the right thing.

“Any staff that is corrupt, I will show you the way out.

“Again, there are some people who may want to be overzealous. Out of 12, you must have Judas.

“I can’t stand here and say all is perfect. As many as you see, report them to us and we will do justice,” he added.

Olukoyede said even he was once subjected to investigation for two years as EFCC secretary.

“I am not just sitting there as chairman of EFCC. I have been on the other side.

“I have been subjected to investigation myself for two years. So I know what it means to subject people to investigations.

“My major objective is to use the instrumentality of this mandate to stimulate the economy and to also follow the rule of law,” he stated.

He said integrity is needed to survive, even as legal practitioners.

“Integrity is not about law, it is not about your advocacy ability to write beautiful briefs. No.

“It is about law and morality. Your conscience must tell you to do the right thing. That is what integrity is all about.

“Finally, ethics, values and standards of legal practice must also be reviewed.

“These are essential to me because the job of EFCC is to ensure that corruption does not find space in our national life,” he noted.

Olukoyede said he welcomed constructive criticism of the agency.

“I have never been averse to that. But let us do it in a responsible way. What do we benefit from running down our institutions?” he asked.

According to him, if you notice EFCC is doing anything wrong, come to us.

“We will sit down and I will explain some reformed agenda we are carrying out.

“Upon my resumption of office, we have put some reformed agenda in place.

“We have reviewed our arrest and detention policy. I have had cause to investigate a whole ministry; minister, directors and all of that without detaining anybody overnight.

“And I got all the information I needed and the matter is going on fine without detaining a single soul.

“But that does not preclude that if there is the need to detain, we do not detain.

“We have also had cause to equip all our interrogation rooms in compliance with the judgment of the court.

“Also, I need to let you know that the era of a 100-count charge, 150-count charge, 85-count charge is gone forever in EFCC,” he said.

Olukoyede said he had given a standing directive that no prosecution should be more than a 15-count charge.

“If your case is watertight…, that is why I will never rush to court until I am sure of my proof of evidence.

“I vet case files myself, particularly high-profile cases and the lawyer must give me a draft of the charge.

“We will look at it together, compared with my proof of evidence, and sleep over it before I give my go-ahead.

“If we are losing a case, it shouldn’t be on grounds of lack of diligent prosecution.

“If there are other technical issues, fine. But I will be sure that I have done my job and it’s done in such a way that I can defend long after I leave office,” he said.

Joseph Daudu, the Coordinator of the Rule of Law Development Foundation, said the Criminal Law Review Conference commenced 6 years ago as one of the flagship events of the foundation.