EFCC bursts Yahoo academy in Benin, arrests 25 suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it arrested 25 suspected internet fraudsters in a cybercrime training centre in Benin City, Edo.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement, on Friday, in Abuja.

Oyewale said that the arrest of the suspects at their hideout on Thursday in Benin City was triggered by credible intelligence.

According to him, the apartment is being used as a ‘Yahoo’ academy or training school for internet-related fraud and other fraudulent activities.

”Items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, laptops and phones.