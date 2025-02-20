The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, arraigned several foreign nationals before a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged cybercrime and attempt to destabilise the nation.

The defendants, who include Filipinos, Indonesian, and Chinese nationals, are standing trial before Justice Musa Kakaki on a two-count charge bordering on cybercrime and identity theft.

The defendants are, Kayceelyn Remorin, Jonylyn Agulto, Donny Hermanto, Guo Bin, Darwa Esmael, Lari Tayac, Jhena Samiento, Jessa Sai Chui, Rain Torida, and Kimbaley Nisperos.

Others are Winnie De Jesus, Shairah Reyes, Gladys Joy, May Iba, Jean Calaga, Huo Wen Jie, Zhao Sui Tao, Gong Yua, and Anjeannet Topacio.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, N.K. Ukoha also urged the court to enter a not-guilty plea against Genting Internation C.O. Ltd, which is allegedly linked to the charge but not represented by counsel.

Following the defendants’ plea, the prosecutor urged the court to remand them to a correctional facility pending trial.

However, the Defence Counsel, Mrs Bridget Omoteno, raised an objection and urged the court to grant a short adjournment so that the parties could explore the plea bargain option.

Kakaki, however, granted the prosecutor’s request and ordered the defendants to remain in the custody of the correctional service pending trial.

The Judge adjourned the case for trial until March 18 and March 20.

According to the charge, the defendants and the company allegedly committed the offence on Dec. 18, 2024, in Lagos.

They were said to have wilfully caused to be accessed computer systems organised to seriously destabilise the economic and social structure of Nigeria when they procured Nigerian youths for identity theft.

They were alleged to have done so with the intent to gain financial advantage for themselves.