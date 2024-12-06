Edo residents rush to retrieve loved ones from mortuaries as Oba of Benin bans funeral rites

Families of deceased persons in Benin are rushing to retrieve the remains of their loved ones from mortuaries due to a ban on funeral rites by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

The ban, which takes effect on Dec. 14, is to make way for the annual Igue festival, a traditional ritual that prohibits funeral ceremonies.

Osamudiamen Okungbowa, a deceased family member, who visited a mortuary on Uwa Street in Benin City, explained the urgency.

“I am here to retrieve the remains of my late mum for burial. My mother has been in the mortuary for some time, and you know that goes with expenses.

“If I don’t bury her and hold the funeral rites now, it means I will only be able to do that in late January 2025.

“As a Benin man, I have to obey what the tradition demands; the Oba has spoken, because the yearly Igue festival will commence on Dec. 14 and there will be no funeral ceremonies at that time,” he said.

Similarly, Bosede Osawere, the deceased’s daughter said the family had agreed this weekend to bury her father, otherwise it would slip to 2025.

According to her, it is not in the plan of the family to leave the corpse at the morgue beyond 2024.

“We just have to make this arrangement. The budget for the morgue does not exceed this year.

“Besides, no family supports waiting till late January,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the rush for burial rites led to a surge in business for mortuary operators and event centres, most of which had been fully booked for funeral and social receptions.

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) announced the ban on funeral rites through a statement issued by its Secretary, Mr. Frank Irabor.

The statement reminded the public that celebrations of burial rites were not permitted during the period of the annual Royal festival, which starts on Dec. 14.